Chiniot mining case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mining case until March 17 and summoned prosecution witnesses in this case for the next hearing. Previously, the court had dismissed acquittal pleas of the accused.

The NAB had filed reference against former Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sibtain Khan along with eight other accused of illegally granting of a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) regarding leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chiniot areas. Sibtain Khan after the hearing while talking to the media said that to move vote of no-confidence was the right of the opposition. However, the opposition will fail in this movement, he concluded.

Arrest warrants for comedian: A family court Wednesday again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for noted stage comedian Tariq Teddy on charges of not paying expenses to his children. The court has directed the authorities concerned to arrest him and produce him before the court by March 17. The court issued warrants on a complaint of his wife Asma. The plaintiff contended in her application that Tariq Teddy had left her on the birth of two daughters. Moreover, he has not been paying them. She implored the court to summon him and make him fulfill his responsibility. The court ordered Teddy to pay maintenance and he had also followed the court orders for some time. When he refused to pay his wife again moved the court. The court called Teddy several times but he didn’t appear before the court; therefore, arrest warrants were issued for him.