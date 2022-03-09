Tareen group demands Buzdar’s removal

LAHORE: The core committee of the PTI dissident group, headed by Jahangir Khan Tareen, in a meeting on Tuesday demanded removal of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad the same day, which was not accepted. Buzdar also held meetings with the PTI MNAs in the federal capital to help devise a strategy to counter the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In Lahore, at the residence of Aun Chaudhry, a close confident of Jahnagir Tareen, a meeting of Tareen group's core committee took place and Tareen addressed the participants through a video-link from London.

The core committee comprises provincial ministers including Malik Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema, Faisal Jobaona, Abdul Hayee Dasti and Saeed Akber Niwani. The meeting expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and reached consensus over removal of CM Buzdar. They were of the view that the public mandate must be respected and people’s representatives should be treated with respect.

Later, talking to the media, Langrial said “things would only move forward minus Buzdar now”. He said all members in the group were elected representatives of their areas and they had every right to raise their voice.

Regarding the future CM, he said JKT had given the mandate to his group to decide about it. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, CM Usman Buzdar met some MNAs in Islamabad including Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Samiul Hassan Gilani, Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. They discussed political situation, foiling of the no-confidence motion and finalising the future line of action.

Meanwhile, another anti-Buzdar group, led by Ghazanfar Cheena, called its meeting on Wednesday (today) to discuss current situation.