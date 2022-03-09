 
World

Nuclear plants

By AFP
March 09, 2022

Paris: Russia is directly targeting Ukraine´s nuclear facilities in a strategy to undermine Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion but the tactic carries grave risks, observers say. After advancing Russian forces seized Ukraine´s defunct nuclear plant at Chernobyl and the still-operational reactors at Zaporizhzhia, their sights could be on a third facility, Konstantinovka, in the south.

