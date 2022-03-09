PU employees continue protest

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) employees on Tuesday once again took out a rally over the issue related to date of issuance of Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA).

The protesting employees chanted slogans against the Higher Education Department (HED) for creating an issue over the date of issuance of DRA. They also came out of the university to voice their concerns and protested on Campus Bridge. Later, they continued their protest within the campus boycotting administrative duties in different offices of the university.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) condemned police action against the peaceful protesting employees. PUASA President Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem and Secretary Dr Amjad Magsi along with ASA members joined the protest to show solidarity with the protesting employees. Meanwhile, on the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed, the administration has written a letter to the Higher Education Department (HED) to provide 25pc special allowance to teachers and employees from June 1, 2021.

Teachers’ sit-in continues: A sit-in by college teachers demanding pay and service protection continued outside Punjab Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The sit-in caused a great traffic mess on Lower Mall and many adjacent roads for most part of the day, increasing problems for the commuters and people of nearby localities. The protest call was given by Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA). They recorded their protest and demanded the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab ensure pay and service protection of college teachers including those of commerce stream whose services were regularised in the past.