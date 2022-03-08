AGP tenders apology in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan has tendered apology in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over filing of a case against Baloch protesting students.

On Monday, while hearing a petition pertaining to registration of a case against the Baloch students, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court would not allow stifling the voice of Baloch students.

The petition was filed by advocate Imaan Hazir Mazari and others for dismissal of the case against the Baloch students who were booked on Saturday for staging a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club against forced disappearances.

Secretary human rights, additional secretary interior, IG Islamabad, and AG Khalid Jawed Khan also appeared before the court. The IHC CJ inquired if the FIR against students was registered on merit and how long the students have been sitting in the camp.

To which, advocate Mazari told the court the camp has been pitched since March 1. In addition, advocate Shoaib Shaheen told the court he met with students who were scared of unknown people in plain clothes harassing them. Besides, the students have been sitting there for the sake of their security leaving behind their studies.

The court observed the students from Balochistan have been sitting there peacefully but no federal government representative visited them to express solidarity. In 2014, the President Alvi was petitioner who had received relief from the court. The federal government should provide protesting students a forum where they could express their grievances. Unfortunately, they are being racially profiled which is serious and unconstitutional.

Addressing to the chief commissioner Islamabad, the CJ IHC said that it should not have happened in his presence. The AG said the visiting Australian cricket team is staying in the city, there is a law and order situation, adding that a recent terror incident had taken place in Peshawar; however, the case should not have been field against the students. “I apologize to students what happened,” said the AG. The hearing was adjourned till March 21.