Rind meets Zardari, days after quitting as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Former president of PTI Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind held a meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday. Rind had recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's meeting with former president Asif Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad lasted two hours. The former prime minister and Opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani were also present in the meeting.

The meeting is being described as an important one in the context of the opposition's possible no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Sardar Rind has the support of over around three MNAs and six to seven MPAs from Balochistan. Though Rind has not made any announcement of joining the PPP as yet, according to sources, the issue of his political future with the PPP has been decided.