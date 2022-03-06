Khateeb martyred in Peshawar bomb blast laid to rest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The funeral prayer for Maulana Irshad Hussain Khalili, who was martyred in suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Qissa Khwani Bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar locality in Peshawar the previous day, was offered at his native town in Paharpur here on Saturday.

Maulana Irshad Hussain Khalili, who was khateeb of the mosque in Kocha Risaldar where the deadly bomb explosion occurred. He had sustained multiple injuries and martyred on the spot.

Political, religious and social figures and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

He was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

The deceased has left four daughters and two sons behind to mourn his death.

After the funeral prayer, the enraged people gathered for the last religious rituals staged a protest sit-in against the barbaric act in Peshawar where dozens of worshippers were martyred and over 200 had sustained injuries during Friday congregation.

The protesters said that their silence should not be construed as their weakness, demanding the law enforcing agencies to arrest the perpetrators and their facilitators forthwith.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the suicide bomb attack on a Peshawar mosque a day earlier rose to 63 after six more of the injured succumbed to their injuries.

A day earlier, at least 57 worshipers had lost their lives, while around 200 suffered injuries in the suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers in a mosque in Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.