115 new COVID cases in City

LAHORE : Five persons died of coronavirus and 191 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,500 while total number of deaths recorded 13,517 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 115 coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Chakwal, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujranwala,3 in Gujrat, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Lodharan,11 in Multan, 1 in Okara,17 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Rahim Yar Khan, 3 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 3 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Vehari and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news report.

The Health department conducted 10,196,528 tests for COVID-19 so far while 483,563 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.

3 die of COVID-19in twin cities: As many as three more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while 77 individuals were confirmed positive for the infection from the twin cities showing the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a continuous decline.It is worth mentioning here that the average number of COVID-19 patients reported per day from the region dropped down to around 65 in the last one week that had crossed the figure of 1,360 in the last two weeks of January this year when as many as 19161 cases were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in just 14 days. In the last 14 days, however, 1145 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of patients and the positivity rate of the infection is on continuous decline as the weekly positivity has dropped down to around 1.453 per cent in the federal capital for the last one week that was 1.77 per cent in the previous week.

He said the health department is trying to keep the situation under control and for that all measures are being taken. It is important that in the last one week, 291 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT while in the last week of January this year, the number was 9,037.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that after confirmation of 77 new cases from ICT and Rawalpindi, the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 177,422 while three deaths reported in the last 24 hours have taken death toll from the region to 2,344. On Saturday, there were a total of 722 active cases of the disease in the region including 542 patients belonging to ICT and 180 from Rawalpindi.

The virus has claimed two more lives from the federal capital while as many as 64 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT taking tally to 134,583 of which 133025 have so far recovered. COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,016 lives from ICT.

Meanwhile, another death caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours took death toll to 1328 while 13 new patients were tested positive from the district taking tally to 42,839 of which 41331 patients have so far recovered. According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only seven confirmed COVID-19 patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region on Saturday while 173 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.