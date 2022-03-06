PESD DG reviews ADP schemes

LAHORE : Divisional Emergency Officers Conference held at the Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday.
DG PESD reviewed schemes for ADP 2022-23 and the guidelines for Patient Transfer Service (PTS). The Divisional Emergency Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal briefed that they conducted surprise monitoring visits to all Rescue Stations in the Tehsils and Towns of their respective divisions, evaluated performance and discipline of the staff, inspected Rescue Stations, Vehicles & Equipment and graded them accordingly in Grade A, B, C, and D.
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the...
LAHORE : Kahna Investigation police arrested four persons for killing a couple and injuring their son. The accused had...
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office...
LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of TikToker Bhola Record by March...
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab...
LAHORE : The Higher Education Commission’s Higher Education Development Programme Saturday hosted a consortium of...
Comments