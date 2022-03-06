PESD DG reviews ADP schemes

LAHORE : Divisional Emergency Officers Conference held at the Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday.

DG PESD reviewed schemes for ADP 2022-23 and the guidelines for Patient Transfer Service (PTS). The Divisional Emergency Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal briefed that they conducted surprise monitoring visits to all Rescue Stations in the Tehsils and Towns of their respective divisions, evaluated performance and discipline of the staff, inspected Rescue Stations, Vehicles & Equipment and graded them accordingly in Grade A, B, C, and D.