MULTAN: The Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) a black law and said the party was part of the free press struggle and would stand with media workers at all levels.

Talking to journalists at the PPP Awami March, Sherry Rehman said the march had given a wakeup call to sleeping Jiyalas and no hurdle would stop Bilawal in the struggle against “selected rulers.”

She said the government was “dropping price hike bombs” on people and had failed to deliver. “The Awami march is a huge success and receiving mass support against skyrocketing prices of essentials. The sole objective of the march is to oust selected Imran Khan,” she added.

She said the government had panicked while people were protesting peacefully on the streets. She said foreign policy also needed a revamp. “The roads were blocked by barbed wires when the march entered Punjab from Sindh at Rahim Yar Khan,” she claimed.

She said the party had asked its MNAs to reach Islamabad for a no-trust motion as it believed in change in a democratic way.

“The ouster of Imran Khan is the top most priority of the PPP,” she added.