Geo Films project ‘Ishrat Made in China’ released

KARACHI: The project of Geo Films ”Ishrat Made in China” has finally been released in cinemas across the country on Thursday. Directed by renowned actor Mohib Mirza, the movie was filmed in Pakistan and Thailand.

The story of the film revolves around a youngster who is on a mission in China. Things take a new turn as he begins to expose deadly secrets.

The film contains suspense, thrill, tragedy and comedy to enthrall the movie lovers. The cast of the movie includes Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Mustafa Chaudhry, Ali Kazmi, Nayyer Ejaz, Shabbir Jan, Mani, Shamoon Abbasi and Imam Syed. The movie enthusiasts thronged to cinemas on the first day of the release to enjoy the performance of their favourite actors.

The feedback of the movie was overwhelming as audience admired the performances of Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed. Besides, they also liked the storyline, creative direction skills, locations and cinematography. Given the popularity of the movie, families have started making advance bookings for shows to be premiered on Saturday and Sunday.