Navy foils Indian sub’s bid to enter Pakistan waters

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy once again thwarted an attempt by Indian submarine ‘Kalvari’ to enter Pakistani waters. Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives, Inter-Services Public Relations DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday.

“However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian submarine’s bid to enter Pakistani waters,” the military spokesman said.

The DG ISPR said: "Strict monitoring and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit took the lead and prematurely tracked the Indian submarine Kalvari on 1 March 2022. The recent incident, being the fourth in the last five years, reflects Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers."

Last time, Pakistan Navy blocked an Indian submarine on October 16, 2021. Earlier, there were two such attempts in March 2019 and November 2016 when Indian submarines were tracked, warned and cleared out of Pakistan waters.

Pakistan Navy also spotted and warned an Indian Navy’s submarine in the Arabian Sea on March 4, 2019, during the Pak-India standoff.

Then Pakistan Navy said the submarine could be engaged and destroyed had it not been Pakistan’s policy to exercise restraint in the face of Indian aggression and to give peace a chance.