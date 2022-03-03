Aisam to miss opening day’s singles in Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi decides not to contest opening day’s singles in the Davis Cup playoff against Lithuania to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on March 4-5.

Talking to ‘The News’ Pakistan team’s non-playing captain Aisam said he would not be playing opening day’s singles.

“Aqeel Khan will be leading the Pakistan campaign, by playing the opening day’s singles. Since Muzammil Murtaza is not available and is down with Covid-19 virus. In his absence Mohammad Abid or Mohammad Shoaib will be given the opportunity to play the singles on the opening day. I am concentrating fully on the doubles which could prove crucial at the end,” Aisam said.

The Pakistan top player said that depending on the results following the first three matches, he would decide on playing the reverse singles.

“It all depends on how fit and ready I am after playing the doubles and fit and ready other players are after singles. I will decide on my playing the singles considering all the factors including the laid down rules,” he said.

Aisam praised Lithuania as one of the best teams around having the services of one of the top hundred players. “ Ricardas Berankis is not only a highly ranked player, he is also good at grass. He is one of the leading players on the circuit,” Aisam said.

Pakistan’s non playing captain also spoke highly of Aqeel Khan, saying he was again ready to stand up for his country.