Second day of water talks: Pakistan reiterates objections to Pakal Dal project

ISLAMABAD: On the second day of talks with India under the PCIW level, Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated its objections on the Pakal Dal (1,000 MW) project, being erected on Chenab River, saying its design of spillways and free board were violative of the Indus Waters Treaty, a senior official privy to the proceedings of the talks told The News.

However, the Indian side responded to the objections reiterated by Pakistan, saying: “We have listened to the objections with an open mind and would soon respond to the objections and if there is a need to accommodate the objections, we will do that.” However, Pakistan sought a quick meeting on Pakal Dal project by May 31, 2022.

The official added: “Pakistan had already raised objections over the Pakdal project in the last talks with India, under Article 9 of the Waters Treaty. “On the Lower Kalnai project (48MW), Pakistan wants the freeboard to be one meter in length, while India insists on a 2-meter length.”

The official added that in the meeting India informed the Pakistan side that the construction work on Lower Kalnai project has been stopped since the last flood damaged it. Now India is going to restart construction work but after its design was reviewed. However, Pakistan asked India to share its reviewed design on time and the Indian side responded positively.

The official said both sides again discussed the flood drainage nullah Fazal Ka nullah, which enters Sutlej in Pakistan side from eastern Punjab in India. India says that the free flow of water of Fazal Ka nullah is not being done because of some hindrances from the Pakistan side. India says that under the treaty, free movement of water flow is imperative otherwise the water comes back and destroys the area in India when a flood hits. Representative of the Punjab Irrigation department in the meeting told India that there are no blockages in the nullah on the Pakistan side by showing the latest satellite images. He said that satellite images tell that there are blockages on the Indian side. However, he said that Pakistan is also ready to widen the nullah on its side to ensure the free movement of water flows in Sutlej but India should first examine and remove the blockages on its side.

Pakistan also sought the data on small hydropower projects of 25 MW each being constructed on Pakistan rivers, which include Tamasha Hydro Electric Power (HEP), Kalaroos-II HEP, Baltikulan Small, Darbuk Shyok HEP, Nummu Chilling HEP, Kargil Hunderman HEP, Phagla HEP, Mandi HEP, and Kulan Ramwari HEP.

The Indian side on the issue said that the state governments are constructing these small projects and it will get the required data from them, which will later be shared with Pakistani authorities. The Indian side also said that it has shared some data about the small projects with Pakistan till February 24, 2022 and the Pakistan side acknowledged it. The official said both sides have almost completed talks on all issues and today (Wednesday) the minutes of talks will be finalised and signed.