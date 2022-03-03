Two brothers, varsity student among four killed in road accidents

Two brothers and a Karachi University student were crushed to death in road accidents on Wednesday. According to the Awami Colony police, two brothers lost their lives when a speedy passenger bus hit their motorcycle in Korangi Industrial Area.

Rescuers transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the victims were identified as 24-year-old Ahmar Iqbal and Syed Babar Ali, 30. Family members reached the hospital and shouted slogans, demanding justice.

The family told the police that Babar got married about eight months ago, while Ahmar had started working at the factory a few days with his elder brother. They said the accident took place when they were on their way to work. The police arrested the bus driver.

Separately, a female Karachi University student was killed in a road accident that took place on University Road, Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel Afzal said. The body of 19-year-old Ayesha, daughter of Munawar, was taken to the JPMC.

Ayesha’s father, a policeman, was taking his daughter to the university on a motorcycle. The girl died after being run over by a water tanker when their motorcycles slipped on the road. The driver escaped following the accident, while the police impounded the vehicle.

In another incident, 27-year-old Ali Haider was killed on University Road. Aziz Bhatti police said the victim’s motorcycle was first hit by a car and then he was crushed to death by a varsity bus.