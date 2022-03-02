Farhan tames Hamza in squash final

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Mehboob defeated young Hamza Khan in a fast paced five-game thriller to win the $6,000 prize money PSF-International Squash Circuit-1 at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Tuesday.

Farhan Mehboob won 11-6, 11-6, 2-11, 1-11 and 11-6 in a final that lasted for just 27 minutes.

Both players played with a fast pace as hardly long rallies were witnessed. Farhan forced the 17-year old Hamza to play to his liking as both were restricted to hit winners rather than calculated long rallies.