Shab-e-Meraj observed with reverence

LAHORE:The nation observed Shab-e-Meraj, the night when Holy Prophet (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens, on Monday night with traditional religious devotion and fervour, but with special supplications before Allah Almighty to ward off foreign debt trap gripping the country and the deadly coronavirus danger from Muslim Ummah and the whole world.

A large number of believers offered special prayers all night till dawn, seeking the blessings of Allah Almighty for shielding the Ummah against all kinds of harms and evils. They offered repentance for their collective and individual sins, and sought special blessings of Allah for the welfare of the nation and the Ummah.

The believers prayed for the security of Harmain Sharifain and the holy lands from the enemy threats. This year various Islamic and socio-cultural organisations arranged gatherings for special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in mosques and other places after a gap of two years due to restriction and SOPs of coronavirus threat.

Lailat-ul-Meraj also known as Shab-e-Meraj is a glorious night, marking the Isra and Miraj of Prophet (PBUH) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif, inside Al-Aqsa Mosque (also known as Baitul Muqaddas) and then ascended to highest stages of heaven.

The word Meraj (ascent) of Prophet (PBUH) is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ‘height,’ or ‘ascension.’ It is celebrated on 27th day of the month of Rajab in the Islamic calendar. According to Hadith, it was during this holy journey (Meraj) that Allah Almighty gave His Prophet (PBUH) the command for five daily prayers (salat).

Some groups of Muslim scholars also believed that Shab-e-Meraj is also a Lalat ul Qadr where Allah Almighty grant multitude of rewards for worships and accepts prayers of the faithful who spend the night in worship. There is one particular but undefined moment in this night when every prayer is answered and accepted.