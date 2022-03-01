KMC undertakes construction of Shabbirabad Johar Road in PECHS

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started the construction of Shabbirabad Johar Road connecting Ameer Khusro Road and Tipu Sultan Road in the PECHS area.

KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, said the construction cost of the road was Rs35 million. An underground pipeline was also being repaired with the construction work, he added.

The road is set to be completed by March 20. “The Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh is committed to providing facilities to the people,” Wahab said, adding that various other roads were being constructed or repaired in different areas of the city.

He made these remarks on Monday while inspecting the construction work of Johar Road in District East. Relevant officers were also present on the occasion. The KMC administrator said the road was in a bad condition due to continuous leakage from the underground water line and this was a longstanding demand of the residents of the area that it should be rebuilt as soon as possible. He remarked that the people were facing difficulties due to the deteriorated road, which was why the construction work was being carried out expeditiously. The road has two lanes on each side and it is two kilometres long.

Wahab said the lining work would start on March 15. "Once the water line is repaired, this road will be protected for a long time. Construction and repair work of roads in different districts of Karachi is in progress. We are improving the basic infrastructure of the city for the convenience of the citizens," he added. He said steps were being taken to improve parks and street lights, and repair flyover expansion joints in different areas. All available resources of the KMC were being utilised to provide better local government services to the citizens, he added.

Wahab maintained that the first phase of the construction of six-kilometre-long Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawke’s Bay Road had been completed. A 5.5-kilometre-long road had been constructed in Federal B Area Block 4 connecting Shahrah-e-Humayun and Shah Waliullah Road, he said.

Similarly, he said, the bridge from Kashmir Park to Liaquatabad had been renovated, and Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road carpeted. Civic amenities could not be improved without developing a network of roads, bridges and underpasses, he stated.

The KMC administrator said that the Sindh government had adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy, under which these projects had been completed on a priority basis to provide maximum convenience to the people. "This journey of construction and development of the city will continue," he annuounced.