Snow Sports, Cultural Festival kicks off in Gabin Jabba

MINGORA: The Snow Sports and Cultural Festival kicked off at the scenic Gabin Jabba in the Swat Valley on Sunday.

The three-day festival was scheduled to kick off from February 25 but was delayed due to heavy rain and snowfall in the area. The festival would feature winter sports, especially ski competitions, archery, foods besides music performances to highlight regional culture.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Ali Khan inaugurated the festival. Officials of district administration, including regional sports officer Kashif Ali, players and tourists were present on the occasion.

The festival is also featuring stalls of a variety of handicrafts, including a variety of foods, while every evening the festival would end with music night performances and colourful programmes to highlight the regional culture. Special arrangements had been made for families and children in the festival in which a play area has also been set up for the kids.

A large number of tourists have thronged to the Gabin Jabba to enjoy the snow sports as well as serene destinations in Malakand Division. RSO Kashif Ali said that besides others, Judo, Wushu, Ski, TeQ Ball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Weightlifting, Mass Wrestling and Archery, Food Stalls, Traditional Stalls, Food Courts, Children’s Games, Ice Village, Khattak Dance, and Rabab were also part of the gala.