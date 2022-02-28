Third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort: Nation reiterates resolve to foil any aggression

ISLAMABAD: On third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ – when Pakistan Air Forces came into action after two Indian Air Force war planes intruded into Pakistan airspace on February 27, 2019, and shot down an Indian MiG-21 jet and the other warplane capturing Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman -- the government, military and netizens reiterated the nation’s resolve to check any aggression against the homeland while remaining united.

The captured pilot of one of the downed aircraft was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture. Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated resolve and unwavering commitment to the security of country and nation and said that the armed forces of the country, backed by the nation, would respond to any military aggression in a befitting manner.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister said that he had always believed in the resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, but it should not be taken as a sign of weakness.

The prime minister posted: “I have always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue & diplomacy. “That should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

“As we showed India on 27 Feb 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to mly (military) aggression & prevail at all levels. “We are resolute & unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation,” he said.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar said that not just weapons or numbers but the resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of the armed forces define success in the face of adversity.

Pakistan celebrated the third anniversary of the “Operation Swift Retort’ launched by Pakistan Aire Force (PAF) against intruding Indian jets in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, 2019, shooting down two Indian fighter jets, says a statement released by ISPR.

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, whose MiG-21 plane was also shot down in an aerial encounter over Azad Jammu Kashmir, during an aerial battle, was also arrested.

“Today marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said. He said that the achievements of the PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter jets, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan continue to stand firm in their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

“Pakistan is a proponent for regional peace and stability. At the same time, our desire for peace is accompanied by strong resolve and capability for self-defence, he said in a statement.

February 27 also serves as a lesson for India that none of its militarism and war-mongering jingoism will go without a befitting response. “Besides, India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct in February 2019 and refrain from any such misadventure in the future,” the spokesperson said.

India, in utter violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, violated Pakistani airspace on February 26, 2019.The botched attempt at infringing Pakistan’s sovereignty was swiftly riposted by our valiant armed forces.

Not only did Pakistan resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty; it also displayed utmost restraint, it was added. The spokesperson further said, “While we are commemorating this day, we underscore our commitment to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

“Pakistan also called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJ&K, without further delay, it was added.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a video message, said that the nation was united and ready to give a befitting response to any aggression.

The foreign minister said that he wanted to salute the armed forces of the country for achieving success against terrorism and securing the future of every child of the country. He also lauded the unmatched sacrifices and greatness of Shuhada and their families.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised the civil and military leadership for defeating all inimical designs against the motherland. The way Prime Minister Imran Khan and military command led the response against the Indian aggression some three years ago, was a worth listening story, the minister said in a tweet.

Fawad said he felt lucky that he was part of the decision making process at that time. The minister also eulogised the country’s heroes who elevated the nation’s pride by giving a befitting response to the misadventure of the intruding enemy.

Their heroic response had now become the part of history, he added. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in his message said India will never forget this day when Pakistan’s armed forces inflicted a humiliating defeat on it three years ago.

Our Armed Forces not only made Pakistan’s defence invincible on this day but also shot down 2 Indian fighter jets, he said. Farrukh said that the swift response of PAF ''Shaheens'' had shattered the pride of India.

Pakistan Air Force also issued a song to pay tribute to the national heroes. Pakistani social media users also posted their views on the anniversary showing their trust on the country’s armed forces.