Abdul FC lift Karachi Premier Football Cup

KARACHI: Abdul FC were crowned champions when they downed Burma Afridi 4-3 in penalty shootout in the final of the Karachi Premier Football Cup Season-2 here at the floodlit Baloch Mujahid Football Stadium in Ibrahim Haideri on Friday night.

A huge crowd witnessed the final.

The FCK organised the event in collaboration with Sindh's sports and youth affairs department and RJ Green.

Sector Commander Bhittai Rangers Brigadier Shabbir Khan graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present were Lt Col Shahab Maqbool and Brigadier Manzoor.

Shabbir said that for a healthy society sports activities are very important. Shahab said there is a huge potential of football in the country.

Babur Qureshi said that they would continue cooperation for promotion of football. Musharraf Gulzar said that Premier Football Cup was a memorable event.

Shabbir gave away trophies and cash awards to the winners Abdul FC and runners-up Burma Afridi.