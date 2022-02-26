Bilawal assures media of help against draconian laws

KARACHI/ MULTAN: Office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee of Pakistan’s media met Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House on Friday to share their concerns about the draconian laws being promulgated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to gag social, electronic and all media through the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and other laws that severely curb the fundamental right to freedom of expression of all citizens in the country.

The PPP chairman assured the members that his party will stand by its manifesto commitment to Freedom of the Press in all forms and content, and directed the PPP team to challenge the laws in the courts as well as all forums of political, parliamentary and social expression. He also assured the JAC delegation of his own unwavering support as well as the party’s complete solidarity in the joint endeavour to fight for the inalienable fundamental, constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Pakistan, says a press release.

Members included senior representatives of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors.

Those who attended the meeting included Sarmad Ali, Nazafreen Saigol, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Taher A. Khan, Shakeel Masud, Shahab Zuberi, Athar Qazi, Zahid Mazhar, Ijaz Ul Haque, Amir Mehmood, Hafiz Tariq, and Shahab Mahmoud.

From the PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary Information Shazia Marri and PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi attended.

Separately, talking to the media in Multan, former premier and opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the PPP would raise voice against the draconian PECA Ordinance 2022 and oppose it in the Senate with full force.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim, meanwhile, admitted that there were some errors in PECA [Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act] Ordinance 2022, which should be corrected. He said the government was making efforts to remove those errors.

Separately, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced to observe a black day on Monday (February 28) against what it calls the draconian presidential PECA ordinance 2022 to gag media and stifle dissenting voices.

In a statement issued on Friday, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that the journalist body had never and would never accept such ordinances and vowed to protest against it at every forum.

The two leaders appealed to all union of journalists (UJs) to stage protest and hoist black flags on press clubs on upcoming Monday as a mark of black day. The PFUJ instructed all UJs to hold demonstrations in front of their respective press clubs and important places to register their protest against this draconian ordinance which is designed to shrink space for voices of descent beside freedom of speech and expression.

The two leaders said a protest would also be held in front of parliament in coming weeks for which arrangements are being made. - News Desk