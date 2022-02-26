International Consumer Product Fair 2022 begins in Karachi

KARACHI: International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF) 2022 commenced at Karachi Expo Centre on Friday with companies from Pakistan, Iran, and Indonesia displaying their products.

On the first day, three Indonesian and eight Iranian companies, apart from local companies, displayed their products, which included biscuits, chocolates, commercial kitchen machinery, apparel, foods items, cosmetics, etc. The fair will continue till February 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Indonesian Consul General in Karachi June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said Indonesia stood ready to promote further economic cooperation with Pakistan, including for outbound investment, where one of the Indonesian-food based company, would be established in Faisalabad to promote Indonesian noodles called ‘Indomie’. Presented in the fair are Indonesian products such as Mayora and Tropicana Slim. Arya Group, an Indonesian company that sells various products such as spices and fashion, also flew directly from Jakarta to Karachi to join the fair.

CEO Arya Group Tresna A. Musanef said she might start a business in Pakistan if she found the local people interested in her products. She added the public took interest in her food, beverages, and apparel on the first day.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian consul general stressed the importance of reviving socio-cultural relations between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially among the youth. The fair event also enlivened presence of Indonesian youth dressing in different Indonesian traditional costumes.

Indonesia also presented an Indonesian Pencak Silat performance accompanied with Indonesian contemporary traditional music during the opening of the fair. Apart from Arya Group and Indomie, Mayora was the third company that put their products on exhibition.

Iranian consul general in Karachi, consul general of Indonesia, vice consul of Qatar, vice president of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Uzair Nizam, chairman of Garments Association of Pakistan Sheikh Muhammad Shafiq, and CEO of IBM Muhammad Saleem Bakheya cut the ribbon as symbolic inauguration of the fair.

Bakheya was of the view that the fair marked beginning of a full scale economic activity in the country after the coronavirus pandemic. Iranian Consul General shared that Iran sees a big market in Pakistan since ‘halal’ Iranian products made their entry in Pakistani market.