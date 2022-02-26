Passing out parade of cops held in Kohat

KOHAT: The passing-out parade of around 600 policemen belonging to the merged districts was held at the Police Training Academy in Kohat here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer, Kohat, Tahir Ayub distributed prizes and shields among the cops for showing outstanding performance during the training.

This was the first training of its kind in which the policemen from the merged districts were trained to maintain law and order and deal with other emergencies.

They were trained to use sophisticated weapons and cope with challenging situations in the line of duty.

At the passing-out parade, the cops demonstrated their firepower and hand-to-hand fighting skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer, Kohat, Tahir Ayub said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He urged the passed-out cops to use their skills and expertise to fight social ills and maintain law and order.