‘E-vehicle future of Green Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that incumbent government is committed towards pursuing green pathways by adopting and promoting green mobility concept at all levels, where e-vehicle are being encouraged as sustainable and more affordable mode of transport in the country.

“The future now calls for a green mobility’ with, among others, ‘green vehicles’ and for those the fundamental infrastructure to secure an individual and environmentally-friendly mobility freedom and ‘green’ goods transport, he said while addressing a launching ceremony of e-Bike in e-Commerce Space’ event held here on Thursday at a local hotel.

“Because, in the context of sustainable mobility the pertinent infrastructure technology carries an unprecedented role to cope with environmental degradation, contaminated air quality and sustainable mobility,” he maintained.

The PM’s aide appreciated the efforts of a delivery App to induct e-bikes in its food delivery system, which would not only help cut fuel expenses of the food riders but also serve towards environmental protection efforts of the incumbent government being implemented under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean Green Pakistan. “I am truly thrilled with the induction of e-bikes in the food delivery system by the country’s largest online food and grocery delivery platform, reflecting its commitment towards protecting the country from environmental degradation, particularly air pollution,” Malik Amin Aslam.

Malik Amin told the participants that another way to cut heat-trapping carbon emissions and to pursue carbon neutrality pathway, such as e-vehicles, is to offset emissions made in one sector by reducing them somewhere else. This can be done through investment in e-vehicle system, renewable energy, energy efficiency or other clean, low-carbon technologies that can be also used in transport system.

Malik Amin Aslam said that climate change ministry has already earmarked Rs1.5 billion to implement projects and introduce electric vehicles among masses under Green Stimulus initiative.