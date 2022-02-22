Geo’s ‘Ishrat Made in China’ to be released on March 3

The new venture of Geo Films “Ishrat Made in China” which is full of action, comedy, thrill and romance will be released in cinemas across the country on March 3.
The short trailer of the film depicts that it has all the flavours of public interest. Other than playing a leading role in the movie, Mohib Mirza is also exhibiting his directing skills in the film. On the other hand, a renowned fashion designer Hassan Shehryar Yaseen (HSY) is all set to make his film debut. A versatile female actor Sanam Saeed is featuring as a main protagonist in the movie.
The film is a sequel of Mohib Mirza's popular serial "Ishrat Baji" in 2006. The shooting of the film took place in Thailand instead of China as the entire crew of the film was stuck in China during the shooting last year due to Covid-19. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Simaab Sen, Sami Khan, Shani Haider and Talha Dar. Other cast members of the film include Sara Loren, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Mani, Shabbir Jan, Nayyar Ejaz, Imam Syed and Mustafa Chaudhry.
ISLAMABAD: Rich tribute was paid to renowned literary figure of the federal Capital, late Begum Sarfraz Iqbal, at a...
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 and...
LAHORE: The district administration, in a meeting, has decided to hold Faiz Festival at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall...
ISLAMABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood on Monday said the Kashmir issue has entered a...
FAISALABAD: Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Civil secretariat Monday initiated a much-awaited project of supplying drinking water...
Comments