Geo’s ‘Ishrat Made in China’ to be released on March 3

The new venture of Geo Films “Ishrat Made in China” which is full of action, comedy, thrill and romance will be released in cinemas across the country on March 3.

The short trailer of the film depicts that it has all the flavours of public interest. Other than playing a leading role in the movie, Mohib Mirza is also exhibiting his directing skills in the film. On the other hand, a renowned fashion designer Hassan Shehryar Yaseen (HSY) is all set to make his film debut. A versatile female actor Sanam Saeed is featuring as a main protagonist in the movie.

The film is a sequel of Mohib Mirza's popular serial "Ishrat Baji" in 2006. The shooting of the film took place in Thailand instead of China as the entire crew of the film was stuck in China during the shooting last year due to Covid-19. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Simaab Sen, Sami Khan, Shani Haider and Talha Dar. Other cast members of the film include Sara Loren, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Mani, Shabbir Jan, Nayyar Ejaz, Imam Syed and Mustafa Chaudhry.