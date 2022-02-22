Afghan trucks to lift wheat shipment from Wagah today

LAHORE: Afghan government has sent forty trucks to carry the wheat shipment which Indian government has donated to Taliban government as a humanitarian relief supply to counter the famine Afghan nation is suffering after the withdrawal of Nato forces.

According to the customs officials deputed at Wagah border, the Afghan trucks have reached at Wagah-Atari border to load and carry back the bags of Indian wheat shipment which were already arrived there.

Since the Indo-Pak bilateral trade was suspended after Pulwama attack, this is the major trade activity at Wagah-Atari border for clearance of goods, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department officials disclosed that the Interior Ministry, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued instructions to the provincial governments of Punjab and KP to provide foolproof security to shipments to avoid any mishap. According to sources in the Home Department Punjab, The Indian wheat shipment would be handed over to Afghan officials today (Tuesday) who were already arrived.