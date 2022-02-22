LG polls 2nd phase: ECP warns of action over code of conduct violation

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned of action against public officeholders if they announced, inaugurated developmental schemes or used official resources in the districts where the second phase of Local Government (LG) elections are being held.

The ECP announced this a day after changes were made to the law on the code of conduct for the elections.“No public officeholder shall announce or inaugurate any developmental project in 18 districts where LG elections are being held in the second phase. Action will be taken under the law against those involved in any violation of the code of conduct or using official resources,” an ECP official said on Monday.

He added the ECP would ensure providing a level playing field to all the political parties and candidates in the polls.An ordinance signed by the president recently made changes to Section 181 of the Election Act, 2017, adding a new section titled 181 (A).

The new law states that a member of “parliament, provincial assembly or elected member of local government, including member holding any other office under the Constitution or any other law, will be allowed to visit or address public meetings in ‘any area or constituency’”.

Earlier, the ECP had taken action against a number of public officeholders for attending political meetings in areas where elections were being held.The entry of a federal minister was even banned in his home district till the culmination of the election process. Electioneering is in full swing for the second phase of the LG polls that are to be held on March 31.

The first phase of the polls was held on December 19 last year. In the second phase, elections are being held in 18 districts of the province. The LG polls are being held for the first time in four districts of the erstwhile tribal areas, including Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

The other districts where polls are being held include Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas in Hazara division and Swat, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral and Shangla in Malakand division. Over 32,000 candidates are in the run for different categories of the city, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils in the second phase.

An official of the ECP informed that 873 candidates are flexing muscles for the slot of mayor and chairman of 65 city and tehsil councils.As many as 15,336 candidates are in the run for the slot of chairman/general councillors in 1,830 neighbourhood and village councils.