Alvi takes Green Line bus ride, says he’s satisfied with service

Dr Arif Alvi on Monday travelled in a Green Line bus with common passengers from Numaish Chowrangi to Gurumandir on Monday and showed his satisfaction with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in the city.
Talking to media during his first-ever ride on the recently launched service, he said the project had been launched to facilitate the people Karachi, and it was providing a comfortable journey to them.
The president said people used to suffer for hours in covering small distances, but now, owing to the BRT system, commuting had reduced to minutes. He added that the BRT system was being adopted by countries all over the world.
During the ride, Alvi also talked to female commuters, who told him that they were satisfied with the service and thanked him for the service. Earlier, on arrival at the Green bus station at Numaish, Alvi purchased a ticket for the tour. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and PTI MPAs from Sindh accompanied him.
Police have arrested and registered a case against a burqa-clad man for injuring two doctors at the Jinnah...
“Unfortunately, a great deal of stigma is associated with breast cancer in our society; therefore, people do not...
The IBA committee recommended that the registrar should apologise in writing to Mohammad Jibrail
President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday formally inaugurated PET scan and linear accelerator machines for the diagnosis and...
The number of diabetics is expected to reach 60 million in Pakistan by 2045 if immediate preventive measures,...
The Sindh High Court on Monday set aside a notification of the appointment of Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon as vice...
Comments