Alvi takes Green Line bus ride, says he’s satisfied with service

Dr Arif Alvi on Monday travelled in a Green Line bus with common passengers from Numaish Chowrangi to Gurumandir on Monday and showed his satisfaction with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in the city.

Talking to media during his first-ever ride on the recently launched service, he said the project had been launched to facilitate the people Karachi, and it was providing a comfortable journey to them.

The president said people used to suffer for hours in covering small distances, but now, owing to the BRT system, commuting had reduced to minutes. He added that the BRT system was being adopted by countries all over the world.

During the ride, Alvi also talked to female commuters, who told him that they were satisfied with the service and thanked him for the service. Earlier, on arrival at the Green bus station at Numaish, Alvi purchased a ticket for the tour. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and PTI MPAs from Sindh accompanied him.