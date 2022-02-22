Pakistan names team for Davis Cup playoffs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced a five-member national team for the Davis Cup playoffs against Lithuania to be held on March 4-5 at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

Following series of trials held in Lahore, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid will now join two top players, international Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan to make five-member team for the Play Offs. Both Aisam and Aqeel were given exemption from the trials.

Six players participated in trials held in Lahore. These include Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Muddassir Murtaza and Heera Ashiq. Muzammil topped trials, winning all matches with Shoaib finishing second and Abid third.

The selected team will undergo a training camp under seasoned coach Muhammad Khalid from 19th to 26th February. Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan will join the camp in Islamabad from February 27 onward.