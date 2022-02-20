ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, at Margalla police station, has recorded statements of officials of federal investigation agency (FIA), Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla Police Station and other relevant people involved in conducting raid at the residence of senior journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig on the order of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Saturday, the sources told The News.

The statements have been recorded by the DC with the powers of District Magistrate (DM), accompanied by Additional District Magistrate and the area magistrate.

“The DM questioned five officials of FIA who were among members of the raiding party and inquired whether victim Mohsin Baig was physically tortured by the police or FIA people during the raid,” the sources said and added that Mohsin Jamil Baig on query told the DM Islamabad that police didn’t even touch him but the FIA officials tortured him badly. While the FIA official claimed that they didn’t harm Mohsin Baig but they defended themselves.

Mohsin Baig, while recording his statement said, “On 16th of February, some unknown people stormed into his house when he was sleeping in his room,” adding that they told him with showing their identity when asked that they were FIA people and came to arrest him but they have not arrest warrant with them. He said that he was not taken to hospital for medical till late night.

“Six to seven officials of FIA, who were present in the office of SHO Margalla, physically tortured me inhumanly on the day of occurrence causing injuries on his face,” Mohsin Baig told the inquiry team while recording his statement, adding that SSP Islamabad took him to Margalla Police Station.

The inquiry team examined record and evidences including Medico Legal report, arrival register of the police station, record of Safe City Cameras and other relevant substances, the sources said.

The people engaged in the enquiry, told this correspondent that the inquiry report would definitely submitted on Monday in the court of the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court but the report would be completed till Sunday.