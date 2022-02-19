Inaugural session of 17th Youth Parliament Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: The 300-member 17th batch of the Youth Parliament Pakistan (YPP), selected from across the globe to serve one-year term for 2022, is meeting for its inaugural session virtually today (Saturday).

The first session of Youth Parliament Pakistan 2022 batch will be held virtually from February 19-20. After a brief orientation, the session of Youth Parliament Pakistan will officially begin with the oath-taking ceremony of the primary members.

Around 300 primary members representing all 272 constituencies of the National Assembly of Pakistan along with 28 representatives from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and overseas Pakistanis and approximately 600 alternate members have been selected for the 17th YPP. The 900-member body representing all regions of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis around the globe has emerged as the largest and most diverse youth body that ever existed in Pakistan.

The orientation and oath-taking will be followed by an interactive talk on the parliamentary committees and their importance. The first sitting will conclude with the members breaking into 20 committees, for which they have already given their preferences.

The first sitting of the committee will provide an opportunity to the members to discuss each committee’s agenda and elect their chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, committee secretaries and joint secretaries. A distinguished panel of the guest speakers has been invited for the second sitting to kick-start debate on ‘Youth, Pakistan and Challenges of 21st Century’ to inspire young minds.