SSGC removes gas compressors from several apartments

In response to a complaint received on the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) customer relations department’s theft control section of the Central Region conducted a raid in Arfeen Arcade located near the City Courts in Nanakwara on Friday.

According to a press statement issued by the SSGC, the complainant had mentioned a number of apartment occupants involved in illegally using gas compressors. “This was the very first raid of its kind conducted by SSGC on domestic customers blatantly using gas compressors,” said the statement.

Officials of the Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations, backed by SSGC police and female police searchers and a team of the Recovery Department, carried out a crackdown on the flats.

The raiding team took action by removing meters and compressors from flat numbers 103/104, 510/502 and 702. It removed three meters and summarily sent them to the recovery department at the company’s Karachi terminal for testing, while the three removed compressors are in the possession of the customer relations department.

Gas supplies to households using such compressors would be disconnected for a period of two months as a punishment, the statement said. Like of all theft-related crimes, the SSGC said, it had zero tolerance of the use of gas compressors. “Those neighbours who have selfishly deployed gas-sucking devices are actually depriving most households complaining nowadays of low gas pressure of a steady gas supply.

“This major crime does not only deny neighbours any gas but at times brings along sewage water in their gas lines due to compressors’ intense sucking power that pulls the seeping gutter water from the nearby sewage lines.”