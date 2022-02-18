Road blocks

Almost every day we hear about severe traffic jams in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Beside the fact that several hours and huge amounts of fuel are wasted, the slow-moving traffic also contributes to air pollution.

The disturbance caused to patients and travellers is another problem created by these traffic jams. The federal government should take the lead and start working on the Rawalpindi Ring Road on an urgent basis. Otherwise, driving in the twin cities will become a curse.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad