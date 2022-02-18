IHC hears case regarding journalists’ rights

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, has remarked as to why TV channels are not exercising powers related to basic rights of the journalists.

The IHC CJ gave these remarks during the hearing of the case related to journalists’ rights on Thursday. The deputy attorney general (DAG) told the court that the summary regarding appointment of chairman Press Council and chairman ITNE has been sent.

Afzal Butt, former president PFUJ, told the court that no law was in place in Pakistan regarding the jobs indays, the court said. The court said that it had also given time to Irfan Qadir for case study.

The court subsequently granted time to NAB prosecutor for case study and adjourned the case till March 21. The court remarked that it would hear the case on daily basis if it considered it necessary on next hearing.