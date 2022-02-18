Sacked IHC judge requests SJC for copies of references’ order sheets

ISLAMABAD: The sacked judge of the Islamabad High Court, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, has requested the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to provide him certified copies of order sheets in a reference against former IHC chief justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi besides other three references.

In a letter to the secretary Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday, the removed IHC judge informed the SJC that he had filed two applications dated November 3, 2020 and November 5, 2020 on the cited subject but after the passage of one year and four months, he had neither received any response nor the requisite certified copies

This conduct of the office is causing serious prejudice to the applicant as non-issuance of the certified copies may deprive the applicant to plead his case before the Supreme Court, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stated in his letter.