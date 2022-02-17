Peshawar police launch new drive against arms display

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday visited the...
LAHORE: A couple was killed and their son was wounded in their house near a private factory on the Kamahan Road in...
SUKKUR: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by some stray dogs in Shikarpur on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy was...
KARACHI: A fact-finding committee comprising rights activists urged the Sindh government to bring to justice the...
MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi launched a mask wearing campaign in Azad Kashmir organised...
MANSEHRA: The disgruntled group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday announced to field its own aspirants for the...
Comments