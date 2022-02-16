Hayat Sherpao’s death anniversary marked: QWP chief says allies to ditch PTI govt soon

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Tuesday the opposition stood united while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government allies would soon ditch Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a well-attended gathering at the Sherpao village in Charsadda in connection with the 47th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao. Paying tribute to his elder brother, he said, “We are following in the footsteps of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao and will carry forward his mission.”

He recalled that Hayat Mohammad Khan had raised his voice for the deprived sections of the society, including the labourers and peasants. Aftab Sherpao said Hayat Sherpao worked for upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and foiled the conspiracies of the anti-state elements. “His political opponents, including landlords, industrialists and capitalists, had ganged up against him but he bravely faced all the odds and laid down his life,” he said. The QWP chief said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had decided to go for a no-confidence move due to the incompetence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and keeping in view the sufferings of the people. He said the opposition wanted a free and fair election in the country.

Criticising the PTI government, Aftab Sherpao said price-hike had made life miserable for the people.

He said the government had again raised the electricity tariff by Rs3.9 per unit and it was considering increasing prices of petroleum products by Rs18 per litre. Ridiculing the prime minister for awarding his ministers for performance, the QWP leader said Imran Khan should ask the nation about his own performance first.

“The patience of the people is wearing thin. They want to get rid of this hybrid government,” he remarked. He flayed the provincial government and accused it of compromising over the KP rights.

Aftab Sherpao said the poor economic situation had adversely affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The QWP leader said his party had played its role in the passage of the 18th Amendment.

He added that the 18th Amendment was the first step towards provincial autonomy.

“We want more rights for the province. The QWP wants economically strong provinces,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao lamented that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most in the PTI government as the province did not receive its due rights.

He believed the government wanted to undo the 18th Amendment but said the QWP would resist such a move. Aftab Sherpao said the federal government should take along the provinces in the decision-making.

He said the QWP was striving for a new social contract to ensure the rights of the smaller provinces.

Aftab Sherpao said the post-August 15 scenario in Afghanistan had impacted our region.

The QWP leader felt that the Fata reforms were not being implemented in letter and spirit, adding the people of the merged districts were suffering. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the tribal districts.

Aftab Sherpao vowed that the QWP would resolve the problems of the youth and create employment opportunities for them. “We provided jobs to the youth in the past. We have a plan and will give jobs to them in future if voted to power,” he promised. He hailed the lifting of the ban on student unions by the Sindh government and called for undoing restrictions on student unions all over the country.