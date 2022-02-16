Police claim busting interprovincial gang

MANSEHRA: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted an interprovincial gang involved in street crimes in Karachi and the rest of the country and recovered arms and ammunition from them.
“When street crimes increased in Darband, we constituted a team which arrested the gang involved in the street crimes in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan told a press conference. The arrested gangsters were blindfolded and presented before the media. He said the gangsters identified as Taj Gul Shah, his brother Taj Zar Shah and Momin Shah robbed passengers of Rs223,000 and cellphones on Oghi-Darband road earlier this month. “The gangsters, who deprived drivers and other people of money and dozens of cellphones, were arrested in a raid and being interrogated,” he said.
