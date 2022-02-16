President Arif Alvi declares the no-trust motion a waste of time. -PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not undertaken any consultation with him on the appointment of a new army chief and it would definitely happen when the time comes.

Speaking with the host of a private TV channel on Tuesday, President Alvi further said he was not aware about the claims that the PM had gotten two important summaries signed by him (president) with regard to parliament and an "important personality".

At the same time, the president showed his concerns about the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, saying the issue came under discussion in his meeting with the COAS. He told the programme host that Gen Bajwa spoke about night-vision goggles and guns reaching the terrorists after the US departure from Afghanistan. Alvi also shared his views on the no-trust motion against the PTI government in the National Assembly planned by the opposition. He rubbished the issue and said he had been hearing such things since 2018. He declared it a waste of time and added the government was not going anywhere.

Alvi strongly condemned the heinous lynching of a mentally challenged man in Punjab's Khanewal district. He made it clear the government could not be held accountable for everything and the public also had a role to play in stopping such gruesome incidents.