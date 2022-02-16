SHC CJ directs police to furnish inquiry report of torture on nursing resident

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Tuesday directed the police authorities of Shaheed Benazirabad to complete the inquiry of the alleged torture incident of Woman House Officer Parveen Rind at People’s University for Medical and Health Sciences and submit the report within 15 days.

Reports said the court had earlier taken notice of the incident on the media reports of alleged torture of Woman House Officer Parveen Rind by three officials of the university.

The victim had also appeared before the court bare-foot along with her relative, saying that she was facing life threats after the incident and she was also transferred to another city. The DIG Shaheed Benazirabad informed the court that the case has been registered against the alleged torture and the victim has been asked to provide relevant information and evidence to the police.

Meanwhile, DIG Mirpurkhas has also submitted a report before the SHC with regard to the gang-rape incident of two girls in Naukot Town Mirpurkhas. The police official told the court that all 20 nominated accused of incident, have been arrested and the charge sheet would be submitted after the completion of investigation.