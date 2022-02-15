Clash between brothers leaves six dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Six people, including a woman, were killed on Monday in a clash that broke out between three brothers over the cutting of a tree on Monday in district Sukkur.

Police sources said two brothers Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh and Ghulam Farooq Shaikh reached village Dengro on a tractor, situated in the limits of the Tamachani Police Station to cut a tree. However, their brother Ghulam Akbar stopped them from cutting the tree.

Following that, the brothers indulged in a heated conversation and resorted to firing at each other, in which Ghulam Akbar, his wife Nasreen, two sons of Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh, Ghulam Nabi and Awais, Ghulam Muhammad and tractor driver Parvez were killed on the spot, the sources added.

SSP Sukkur Sanghar Malik reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Sukkur. Reports said the police arrested Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh and recovered a rifle from his possession, while it carried out raids to arrest others involved in the killing of six people.