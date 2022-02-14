Mill owner found dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A mill owner was found dead on Sunday at his office in district Sukkur. Reports said the Sukkur Police recovered the body of flour mill owner Faraz Memon from his office at Memon Muhalla and shifted it to the Civil Hospital Sukkur. The police claimed to have collected a CCTV footage installed at the office, saying the deceased could be seen in the footage taking away his life with a pistol. The police further said they were recording the statements of the family members of the deceased and employees working in the mill to find out actual cause of his death.
