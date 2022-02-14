Valentine’s Day: Fake PU notice viral on social media

LAHORE: A fake notification vis-a-vis Punjab University's dress code for the university students for Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) was widely circulated on social media on Sunday.
The 'notification' directed students to observe Feb 14 as "Haya Day" and follow a specific dress code.
The male students were directed to wear 'white prayer caps' while female students were asked to wear 'black burqas with black gloves and socks'. With 'Urgent Notice' as the subject, the notification seemed fake in nature but still attracted widespread attention on social media.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar also took to social media late on Sunday night to clarify that it was a fake notification.
