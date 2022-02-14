Increasing trend in prices of fruits, vegetables persists

LAHORE : Sellers are free to overcharge consumers for their commodities and increasing trend in prices of fruits and vegetables persisted on Sunday.

People did not get relief from high prices even of those items whose prices were reduced as there was no mechanism to monitor the prices. Market committee officials did not bother to check what price list was issued. The overcharging is not limited to fruits and vegetables only. It has expanded to pulses, grains, meat and other edibles also.

The price of chicken (live bird) was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs194 per kg, while it sold at Rs210 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs6 per kg, at Rs281 per kg, and sold Rs300 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, B-Grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, B-grade at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade declined by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs85 to 90 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs225 to 235 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese further increased by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs370 to 380 per kg, sold at Rs450 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs210 to 215 kg sold at Rs300 per kg, and Ginger Thai increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg.

Biter gourd further increased by Rs52 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg. Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 50 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Radish was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Beetroot was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs220 to 280 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 205 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs280 to 350 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was further increased by Rs2 per dozen, fixed at Rs92 to 95 to per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg. Pomegranate Qandahari further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs205 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs435 to 445 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs300 to 310 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Musami A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs160 to 180 per dozen, B-grade at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 130 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, sold at Rs20 to 30 per piece.

Kinow special was gained by Rs60 per dozen, fixed at Rs240 to 250 per dozen, sold at Rs300 to 320 per dozen, Kinow A-grade 120 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, kinow B-grade by Rs18 per dozen, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 130 per dozen.

Malta was fixed at Rs85 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 200 per dozen. Chiku was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.