Hadith-e-Karbala, Kiran Dar Kiran launched at PAC

Rawalpindi: Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Salamguzar Adabi Forum International and International Literary Forum Islamabad, arranged the launching ceremony of two books, Hadith-e-Karbala and Kiran Dar Kiran by renowned poet Syed Qamar Zaidi on Saturday.

Senior poet Khurram Khaliq presided over the function, while Naseem Sahar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Qamar Zaidi’s younger brother Dr. Khawar Abbas also shed light on Qamar Zaidi’s personality and work.

Abdul Qadir Taban and Naseem Sahar commented on "Kiran Dar Kiran" and Khurram Khaliq on "Hadith of Karbala".

They called Qamar Zaidi one of the great poets of the contemporary period.