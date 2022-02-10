SHC chief justice takes notice of Mirpurkhas gang rape

Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC), on Wednesday directed the deputy inspector general (DIG) and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mirpurkhas to submit a progress report on the investigation conducted into the gang rape of two women in the Naukot town of District Mirpurkhas.

Taking notice of the incident reported in print and electronic media that two women were allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in a village near the Naukot town of the Mirpurkhas district, the CJ issued notices to the DIG and the SSP of Mirpurkhas to appear in person and submit a progress report.

According to local sources, the two women had been kidnapped, paraded naked and then gang-raped in a village near the Naukot town. They had been abducted by more than 20 people of the Tangri community from 16-Mile at Nafees Nagar from Mohammad Hanif Rajput’s house late on the night of February 5.

The incident had taken place after a woman of the Tangri community left her home and married a man of the Rajput community. After the incident, the people of the Tangri community exacted their revenge.

The women were later rescued after some 20 hours when the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Tariq Talpur reached the area and, with the help of contingents of police, got both abducted women rescued.

The rescued women were brought to the Rural Health Centre in Naukot for a medical check-up, and the initial check-up conducted by Dr Zebnisa Kolachi confirmed the assault on both victims. The victims told the media that after abducting them, people from the Tangri community took them to their area and subjected them to gang rape for several hours.