IHC reserves verdict in case of Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its judgment on a miscellaneous plea against the seizure of the Monal Restaurant without granting respite to pick up items from the building, Geo News reported Monday.

An inter-court appeal was heard at the IHC against the decision to shut down the iconic restaurant, during which Justice Amir Farooq remarked that many things will come to light after the single bench gives its detailed decision, adding that “once the items are picked, the restaurant will be sealed”.

Justice Farooq said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) does not know what to do with the restaurant and the lawyer of the restaurant is worried the CDA might hand it over to someone else.

“It is certain that no commercial activity could take place on the land where the restaurant is built,” he added. The restaurant’s lawyer feared that a law and order situation might be created during Monal’s seizure, to which Justice Farooq said that “no such situation would be created as the seizure will take place during the presence of a magistrate”.

During the hearing, the lawyer insisted on maintaining the building’s current status. In this regard, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb said that “you can get the facility to get the goods out, however, an appropriate written order will be issued in this regard”.