ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday observed that teachers were the best judges and they have unique status in the society hence they should not be considered as an enemy of the students while imparting them good manners.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial dismissed a plea of a student seeking his re-admission to the school. One Riyyan Ahmed, a ninth class student, was struck off from school for misbehaving with the teachers and students.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner told the court that his client, Riyyan Ahmed, who was a ninth class student, was expelled from school for misbehaving with the teachers and students.

He contended that the administration of the school could not expel his client forever. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, however, observed that teachers are the best judges, having a unique status in the society.

“Instead of raising fingers at the teachers, you should concentrate on the upbringing of children, making them a responsible citizens in the society,” Justice Qazi Amin told the counsel. The judge further observed if the court allowed re-admission of the student, he would go and tell the school that the court had barred the teachers from scolding him.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that students could be imparted education even at homes but schools were established for inculcating discipline among the students. The chief justice further observed that most of the parents were unhappy with online classes during the phase of corona pandemic as their children were spoiling at home.

“Children go to schools, where, besides getting education, they learn discipline and know how to behave in a responsible manner,” the CJP observed.

“Had this happened in their class during school years, the students would have been subjected to such a punishment that led to sore muscles,” the CJP remarked.

At this Justice Qazi Amin Ahmed remarked that they were here because of that punishment during school time. Meanwhile, the court dismissed the petition of the student, seeking re-admission in the school. It is pertinent to mention here that the high court had also dismissed the petition of the student Riyyan Ali.