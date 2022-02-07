Eight suspects held during search, combing operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Sunday that the search operations have been started to trace the hideouts of the anti-state and anti-social elements. He said that purpose of the operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city adding that the security in the federal capital is enhanced.

Meanwhile, eight suspects were taken into custody by the capital police, 3 motorbikes without documents were shifted to the police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in the limits of the Secretariat Police Station, said the police spokesman here on Sunday.

A search operation was conducted in areas of the Secretariat Police Station in which a heavy contingent of police force participated under the supervision of SP City Zone Kamran Amir Khan. During the search, eight suspects were shifted to the police station for verification. During the search operation, 179 houses and 270 persons were searched; three motorbikes without documents were shifted to the police station.